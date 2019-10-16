Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Fly Leasing accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.18% of Fly Leasing worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FLY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,690. The firm has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Fly Leasing Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.