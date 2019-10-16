Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.86. Fluor Co. (NEW) shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 795,080 shares trading hands.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

