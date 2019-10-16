Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Fluent by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Fluent Inc has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Benz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,500 shares of company stock worth $453,220. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLNT shares. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

