Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 30th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 40,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,896. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.55. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $31,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,772. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $156,978. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.