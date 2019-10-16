Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,076. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.86.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares during the period.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

