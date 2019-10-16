FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.