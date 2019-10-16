First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

