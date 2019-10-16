First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 814,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 20,903.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

