First Personal Financial Services Sells 486 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 142,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.0% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 15,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 501,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,338,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after buying an additional 489,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

