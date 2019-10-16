First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,450 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,734,000 after purchasing an additional 472,325 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

EL opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average of $181.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 17,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $3,612,377.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.