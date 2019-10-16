First Personal Financial Services Sells 18,644 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

