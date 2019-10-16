First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $381.35 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

