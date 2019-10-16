First Personal Financial Services Buys 557 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 504,837 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 75,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.