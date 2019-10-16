First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,453 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,837,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,773. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.