First Financial Corp IN Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 1,581,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

