First Financial Corp IN Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $226.73. 252,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,650. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.06.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,019.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.