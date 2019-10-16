First Financial Corp IN Purchases 216 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.35. 697,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,570. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

