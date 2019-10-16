First Financial Corp IN Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,966,000 after acquiring an additional 597,141 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10,086.9% in the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 142,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,452. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $223.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

