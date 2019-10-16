First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

In other news, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 775,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

