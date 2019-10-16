First Command Bank Sells 643 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Command Bank cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $14,311,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 70,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,249,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,275,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $247.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

