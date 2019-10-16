First Command Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.0% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.47. 2,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,672. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

