First Command Bank Has $645,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after purchasing an additional 318,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 71,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

