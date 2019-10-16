First Command Bank Has $459,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $181.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

