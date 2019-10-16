First Command Bank Has $302,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 1,825,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

