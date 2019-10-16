FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,507.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $988,340.00 and approximately $1,507.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00221325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01078563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00087029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

