Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

