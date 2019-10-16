Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 3,366 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $1,787,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 167,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

