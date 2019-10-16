Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after purchasing an additional 881,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 144,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,453 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Logitech International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $777,955.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at $30,939,440.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $2,950,032. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.7446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

