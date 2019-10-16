Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $166,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

