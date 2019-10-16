Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $138,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 205,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

