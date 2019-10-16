Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

