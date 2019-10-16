FIH Group (LON:FIH) Trading Up 0.6%

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), approximately 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($4.22).

The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About FIH Group (LON:FIH)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

