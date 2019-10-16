Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,818 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $235.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

