Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in HSBC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in HSBC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 60.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in HSBC by 57.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.