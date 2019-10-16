Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,193 shares of company stock worth $36,316,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $278.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

