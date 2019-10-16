Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 827.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

