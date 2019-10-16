Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

