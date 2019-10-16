Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FENC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

