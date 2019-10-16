Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $876.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.