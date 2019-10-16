Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
