Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 432,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

