Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

FAST opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 97.3% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 176.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 90.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 108.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

