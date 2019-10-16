Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of -2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.64 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

