Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

FANH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on FANH shares. CICC Research lowered Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanhua has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fanhua by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fanhua by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

