Family Capital Trust Co Has $3.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,467 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,572. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

