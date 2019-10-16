Fair Isaac Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $313.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day moving average is $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $373.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fair Isaac by 52.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 993.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,139,874.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total transaction of $5,443,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,134,368.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,888 shares of company stock worth $44,880,676. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

