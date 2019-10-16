Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 880.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.25. 7,375,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total transaction of $23,057,442.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,784,238 shares of company stock worth $697,084,585 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.32.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

