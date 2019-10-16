Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.44, for a total value of $2,024,443.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,860.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,784,238 shares of company stock worth $697,084,585. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.63. 1,885,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $538.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

