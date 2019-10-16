EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 327,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $324.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

