EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.
EZCORP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 327,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $324.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $11.25.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
