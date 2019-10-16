Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. 5,307,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,998. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

