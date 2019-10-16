Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XELA. Nomura dropped their target price on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Exela Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of XELA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.68. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.